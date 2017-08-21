Mumbai: BMC plans festivities meticulously

Mumbai: The civic body and hundreds of organisers and mandals are geared up for the annual 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebration that will kick off on August 25 onwards. For the Ganesh idols’ immersion the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made arrangements at 72 natural spots and 31 artificial ponds.

Civic officials claimed potholes on the immersion roads are being filled after inspections being conducted and complaints received from mandals in order to avoid any inconvenience. Vinod Chithore, Chief Engineer of Roads Department of BMC stated that for Ganeshtosav on priority they are undertaking the bad patch work, wherein some ratio of imported cold mix has already been given to every 24 ward which they can use it for filling potholes.

BMC bought 38 tonnes of imported potholes mixing material (cold mix) worth Rs. 70 lakh from Austria and Israel. While the roads given to contractor for resurfacing work will also look after the potholes if any he mentioned. Apart from this the civic body will also have arrangements of lifeguards, motor boats, temporary toilets, first aid health centres, and watch towers, among others. “Civic officers and workers will be on duty to ensure smooth passage of festival. We are fully prepared to welcome Ganesha,” said Anand Waghralkar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, who oversees the festival arrangements.

Like last year, this year too the immersion roads will have CCTV cameras to keep watch on suspicious activity if any. As most of the waste collected during Ganeshtosav is biodegradable, 460 nirmalaya pots would be placed at various points.