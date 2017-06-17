Mumbai: BMC planning to construct Jogging track along Tansa pipeline

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to construct jogging and cycling tracks on the border of Tansa pipeline which is 39 km-long. A BMC officer said that they have thought of this innovative plan after repeated encroachments in this area.

The department recently completed a demolition drive, but numerous slum dwellers continue to encroach upon these premises. In order to put a final end to these encroachments, the BMC has now plans to construct jogging and cycling tracks. Ramesh Bamble, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner, said that the proposed track would be the longest track in the city.