Mumbai: BMC orders 18 developers to stop work with immediate effect

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered 18 developers to stop work in Mumbai with immediate effect. The civic body issued stop work notices to the developers for failing to complete their construction project given by the municipal body within a stipulated period and also for delayed payment of premium money that was to be paid to the civic corporation.

According to a civic officer, before starting construction of a building, a developer has to pay a premium amount to the BMC. From 2012, the developers are bound to pay 20 per cent of the premium money at the time of signing the agreement, 60 per cent later and 20 per cent at the time of taking the Occupation Certificate (OC).

He further stated that the BMC was to get Rs 357.84 crore as premium amount from these 18 developers which was not paid on regular time period. Also, if the premium amount was delayed by the developer then the civic corporation as per the development control policy Act 33 (7) takes 18 per cent interest upon it per annum, which was also pending. Hence, due to non-payment of premium and interest money the developers had been given stop work notices by the BMC Estate Department.

The developers whom the BMC has issued the stop work notices include Shankla Realtors Pvt. Ltd, Excellent Realtors Pvt. Ltd, BMK Enterprise, Abu Enterprise, Bukhari Developers, Om Shanti Properties, Vardhman Developers, Prime Developers, Prarthna Enterprise, Om Shanti Gruhnirman Developers, Om Shanti Housing, Om Shabi Developers, East West Builders, Om Shanti Buildcon, Yash Enterprises, A A Estate Pvt. Ltd, Shri Shanti Nagar Venture and Apex Developers.

In addition, the estate department along with issuing stop work notices has also asked them to give in writing the reason for the delay and non-payment of premium money. Whoever gives a valid reason gets an extension for continuing the project and for payment of premium money, the civic officer added.