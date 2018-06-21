Mumbai: BMC on merciless tree-cutting spree, says Corporators

Mumbai: Corporators on the Standing Committee on Wednesday raised a stink over the ‘merciless’ tree-cutting in the garb of trimming them. Raising a point of order, Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Korgaonkar said while indiscriminate tree-cutting in the city should be checked, tree leaves, twigs and branches lie dormant in the middle of the road.

“The trash is not being cleared by the contractors after the trimming is done. There may be chances of outbreak of diseases like dengue, malaria and bacterial infections,” said Korgaonkar, adding, “Besides, the administration should come clean on what exactly is the role of BMC in limiting tree-trimming.” Shiv Sena group leader Vishakha Raut said the contractors were killing the trees in the name of trimming. “We are witnessing trees being cut across the city in almost every by lane. They do not merely trim them but only leave behind the tree stump. How can that be called trimming?” asked Raut.

Ravi Raja, leader of the opposition said, “There was a notification from BMC stating that don’t pass by a tree, it may fall. How is that possible? There are trees near every road. If they can issue notifications for dangerous trees, they might as well pull those trees down. And if they are not able to recognise which trees are dangerous, then what are experts for? BMC should advise botanists in every ward to survey the trees in that ward.”

Rajul Patel of Shiv Sena also pointed out that the fees charged for trimming trees on private premises is high. “People do not want to spend thousands of rupees to trim trees and as a result, they don’t get the trees trimmed. And when the tree falls, the corporation pulls them the property owners for not pruning them,” Patel said. Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav considered the order and criticised the administration for not taking action despite repeated tree fall complaints.