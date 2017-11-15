Mumbai: BMC officer suspended for one day for allowing hawking near Dadar station

Mumbai: Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Ramakant Biradkar of Dadar (G north ) ward has suspended civic officer Vijendra Dhanavade for one day, (November 15), for allowing illegal hawking inside the restricted limit set by Bombay High Court.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) spokesperson and former corporator Sandeep Deshpande filed a complaint with the AMC alleging that Dhanavade was working hand-in-glove with the illegal hawkers and allowing them to do business in just the 150 metre radius of railway station which is not permissible.

Also Read: Illegal hawkers lend deaf ear to Bombay High Court order

The suspension order states, “The officer failed to perform his duty, therefore, he has been suspended for one day. Also, no government employee is allowed to take money from outsiders while performing his duty. Hence, if found guilty necessary action will be taken.” MNS party workers of Dadar alleged that the officer took bribe from illegal hawkers and allowed them to continue with their activity and documents of the same have been given to higher authorities for further probe.

Earlier, MNS chief Raj Thackeray met BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and also Railway General Manager of Mumbai division demanding action against illegal hawkers after the Elphistone stampede mishap which killed 23 people on September 29.