Mumbai: BMC objects against shops which indecently display mannequins with lingerie, warns action on such shops

Mumbai: The licence department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent constant reminders to the state government to initiate action against those who represent women indecently by displaying lingerie on mannequins. The corporators raised an objection to display of mannequins in the legal committee meeting held last week.

According to Nidhi Choudhary, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Licence Department stated till now they have sent seven reminder letters to the state government to take some action on the issue being raised by the corporators, as there is no provision in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act. Neither the police has no power to take action against the shops displaying mannequins.

According to the civic officer, only an authorised government gazetted officer can take action against such things under the Indecent Representation of Woman (prohibition) Act 1986. Therefore, reminder letters are being sent to the state government, while, the BMC has only power to take action against mannequins, which are been displayed on the road and create an obstruction to pedestrians.

The issue has been discussed several times in the law committee. Tulip Miranda, corporator of Congress party and a member of the law committee remarked that it’s sad that the civic corporation is passing the ball to the state government, and pushing themselves away from the responsibility. “It is objectionable that women are been portrayed badly, it’s nothing but outraging the modesty of women and the BMC must take action.”She added.

Earlier, Ritu Tawade Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) the then corporator in the year 2013 raised the issue and remarked all such mannequins displaying lingeries should be banned as it gives immense pleasure to perverts, while, most women lower their head in embarrassment when they cross such shops she claimed. Later the issue was also supported by Shiv Sena corporators and demanded suitable action on it.