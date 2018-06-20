Mumbai: BMC not even aware of potholes in its own backyard

Mumbai: The tall claims made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been put to rest by a few spells of rains in the city after fresh potholes were spotted in some parts of the city. The BMC officials claim they are not aware that potholes have been growing right at their backyard.

In the last few days, the condition of the roads have already begun to deteriorate. A patch of potholes are right outside the office of Mumbai Police Commissioner, which is less than one km away from the BMC headquarters. Interestingly, the BMC officials are clueless of these potholes and pushed the blame on the ward officer. “We are not aware of it (potholes) surfacing near office of Police Commissioner. We will have to check. This complaint goes to the ward office anyway,” said a senior BMC official from the roads department.

“The DN road, where the potholes are seen, is one of the busiest in our city. The materials used to fill up the potholes may have surfaced due to the recent rain and heavy traffic plying. Interestingly, BMC claimed that it has made a coldmix which would not be washed away during the rains,” said Alkesh Vyas, a regular passerby from the Crawford Market area.

Vinod Chitore, director of engineering services department and chief engineer of roads, said the new potholes developed has nothing to do with the coldmix that the corporation has prepared. “Those may be new potholes. How can anyone be sure that the material used was coldmix?” asked Chitore, adding, “Having said that, the new potholes, if any, would be addressed on priority basis.”

Another patch at Marol in Andheri East was freshly made just before the monsoon but has developed potholes in less than three weeks, claim residents. “The Marol gaothan patch in K/East ward has developed cracks and potholes in just 20 days. This raises several questions on the quality used by the BMC and their false claims of better roads,” said Godfrey Pimenta, trustee, Watchdog Foundation.

The BMC had also issued a list of WhatsApp numbers of its road engineers across 24 wards where Mumbaikars can submit the complaints. But residents have claimed that there was no reply on the said helpline numbers and no action was taken even after days of complaint getting registered. The BMC officials claim they are responsive towards complaints and will address the citizens’ queries.