Mumbai: BMC needs manpower to keep Dadar hawker-free

Mumbai: Dadar is one of the favorite shopping destinations of Mumbaikars. Therefore, to keep the station premises and other restricted areas free from hawkers it turns out to be a big task before the municipal corporation. Hence, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) of Dadar (G north ward) Ramakant Biradkar of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has put forth extra manpower demand to the civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta.

Biradkar said, “Currently they have only four inspectors and four vehicles and other two staff members from shops and establishment department have been involved to take action against hawkers. Additional 60 inspectors and seven vehicles are required so as to keep the restricted areas earmarked by Bombay High Court free from hawkers.”

Also Read: Illegal hawkers lend deaf ear to Bombay High Court order

He further remarked, “Right now in Dadar action has been taken against only those hawkers who sit in the restricted 150 metres radius limit of railway station premises. Similar action will be initiated at educational institutions like school and colleges, civic markets and religious places, but due to manpower crunch (shortage), action against hawkers is restricted.” Another civic officer stated in limited staff two shifts are working from 7 am to 10 pm, if extra manpower is given then third shift can also be planned, so that at 2 am midnight also hawkers won’t be able to do hawking near the restricted area.

At present in Dadar there are four existing markets which will be renovated and extra space would be created, for which Rs 10 crore budget has been kept by the BMC. Apart from renovation of existing markets three additional markets would be made to accommodate maximum vendors in for which Rs 4 crore budget has been reserved. The civic officer added additional markets will also help to decongest the roads which are occupied by hawkers, a common site in Dadar.

Meanwhile, BMC Dadar (G north) ward has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against vegetable vendor named Rameshkumar Rajdev Vaishya. AMC Biradkar said an FIR has been lodged at Dadar police station against the vendor. “Even after repeated warning he continued to hawk below Keshavsut flyover just few metres away from railway station. Therefore, as per Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act creating hurdle in the work of government officer, a criminal offence has been registered against him,” he added.