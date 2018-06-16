Mumbai: BMC makes fire evacuation lifts mandatory for all buildings with 22 floors and more

Mumbai: The BMC has made it mandatory for all buildings with 22 floors and more to install fire evacuation elevators. The rule further states that housing societies of these high rises will have to install a fire-check floor to facilitate rescue operations. This move comes a day after fire brigade officials struggled with their equipment to access the top three floors of Beaumonde building.

Officials said that these new rules were spelt out in the new Development Control and Promotional Regulation (DCPR) 2034. “Once the DCPR 2034 is approved, all proposed high-rises will have to install external evacuation lifts. Otherwise, the fire brigade will not approve an NOC,” said BMC chief Ajoy Mehta in a statement.

According to the DCPR, the fire check floor shall be provided at every 70 meters level or the 22nd floor. The entire floor will have fire sprinklers. It is also mandatory for owners to keep the area clean and free of encroachments. The lifts must have additional power backup, fire-resistant cabins and glass, which will help firemen reach the affected floors and rescue victims. The DCPR also states that lifts should reach the top floor from the ground level within a minute. “Residents can use evacuation elevators on a regular basis, so that they are maintained. They shall have a carrying capacity of 8 people or 545 kg,” said a BMC official.

The move gains significance in wake of the Wednesday fire at BeauMonde towers in Prabhadevi, where 20 out of 60 firemen had to climb 33 floors with a heavy hosepipe. Currently, the fire brigade has 90-metre hydraulic ladders that can go up to 30 floors. However, as experienced at BeauMonde, ladders were rendered unusable due to structural restrictions. The DCPR has also made provisions for fire escape chutes and lowering devices for operation in skyscrapers. Meanwhile, the fire brigade has begun a preliminary investigation and suspects that the fire was caused by a faulty air-conditioner.