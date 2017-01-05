Mumbai: BMC launches waste segregation drive

Mumbai : The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has taken the Solid waste management and disposal of garbage seriously especially in some area of the city and accordingly has kick-started an awareness campaign for segregation of waste from Tuesday. This week long campaign will take place in F-south ward areas like Curry Road, Sewri, Cotton Green, Parel and Lalbaugh.

The initiatives like door to door collection of garbage, waste segregation and using vermiculture for conversion of waste into manure and organic fertilizers will be implemented. The volunteers will collect the waste in dust bins and then segregate it on disposable and non-disposable basis. The organic waste will be used as manure for trees at playgrounds and gardens in these areas.

Interestingly, the volunteers in this campaign will be dressed in a plastic jacket with various messages displayed on it.

Vishwas Mote, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of F-south ward said, “We will be creating a public awareness campaign in various areas of the F-south ward.”

The ward comprises Wadia Hospital, Tata Cancer Hospital and KEM (King Edward Memorial) Hospital along with around 122 restaurants that generate about four metric tonnes of wet waste daily.