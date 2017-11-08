Mumbai: BMC issues show cause notice to Cooperage garden caretaker

Mumbai: BMC has issued a showcause notice to the Cooperage garden caretaker named ‘Opera Enterprises,’ after a six-year-old girl named Janhvi Sharma, a resident of Girgaum died after falling off from a horse during a joyride on Sunday.

A senior civic officer stated after the Bombay High Court (HC) ruling no new licence has been given or renewed to horse carriages by the civic corporation. Still the caretaker under his supervision allowed horse riding inside the civic garden illegally. He further revealed that a show cause notice has been served and he has to give appropriate reason regarding how he was allowing horse riding inside the garden when it is banned.

Also, as he breached the norms of caretaker policy agreement signed with the BMC after detail investigation, chances are his licence might get revoke. In addition, Sanvi Tandel Garden and Market Committee Chairman and also Shiv Sena corporator has written a letter to the Garden Superintendent demanding immediate action against the contractor. “Due the irregularities done by the garden contractor this mishap has taken place. Though horse riding is banned the contractor allowed the illegal business activity,” she added.

Civic officials claim the action procedure is stringent like before initiating any such action against them they should have special cattle vehicle with them and proper care should be taken so that no harm is caused to the animals. The Mumbai police has already filed a case of culpable homicide against the horse rider Soham Jaiswal.