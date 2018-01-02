Mumbai: These are the projects BMC is set to start in 2018, take a look

Mumbai: 2017 ended on a sad note and also at the same time warned civic officials about the rising irregularities in the city which led mishaps to occur like Kamala Mill fire incident, Sakinaka blaze, Ghatkopar building collapse and others. Therefore, now it seems the BMC has taken note of all these wrongdoings and past mistakes and is set to start a new chapter in the year 2018 by undertaking various projects for the benefits of Mumbaikars.

Free Press Journal gives you a round-up of all the projects and initiatives the civic body will undertake in 2018.

1) Development Plan (DP) 2014-34: The BMC has prepared the DP up to 2034 for Mumbai. The DP 2014-34 received approval from General Body Meeting of BMC which consist all 227 corporators from all parties. And currently, the DP has been forwarded to the State government for final approval.

2) Development Plan implementation: Those open lands which have a reservation for carrying out development work as per 1993 DP demarcation and same have been continued in new DP-2034, the BMC has already started the work on those plots which are encroachment free and under BMC.

3) Tansa pipeline cycle track: A 39-km long cycle track on both the sides of Tansa will be constructed. The track is expected to open by 2019.

4) Beautification of Mithi River: The beautification Mithi River has already been proposed. The BMC is expecting to finish the tender process and start Phase I project in May.

5)Bandra Fort & Lake beautification: The beautification work of Bandra fort and lake is expected to complete in 2018.

6) LED streetlights: 20% work of streetlights replaced with LED will be complete by March this year and remaining work is expected to completed by year-end.

7) Leader survey: BMC is conducting 360-degree survey of all buildings, hotels, pathways and other establishments. It is expected to completed by this year-end.

8) Installation of 18,000 toilet blocks & construction of more public loos

9) Fire safety enforcement panel will be set up at 34 places all over Mumbai

10) Setting up of waste composting pits at all civic markets

11) Renovation of five civic markets. 12) Deonar abattoir renovation.

13) Setting up of skill development centre.

14) Restoration of heritage buildings and structures.

15) Mahim Chowpatty and creek beautification

16) Viewing gallery at ‘Hanging Garden.’

17) Town Vending Committee formation.

18) All properties of BMC will have Unique Identification Code (UID), the work will complete by this year

19) In all civic hospitals, Health Management Information System (HMIS) will be set up to keep a track of patients and relatives.

20) Coastal road project work is expected to commence from April.

21) The Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) will be revived and the tender process is expected to complete by August.

22) Mulund Dumping ground will be closed down by this year.

23) Goregaon-Mulund link road project will start from this year.

24) Work on 2 bIG stadiums at Dahisar and Andheri to begin this year.

25) Deonar dumping ground will have electricity generation machine which will help to convert waste into electricity.

26)Construction of seven new swimming pools.

27) Work to start on Underground parking at Bandra & South Mumbai.