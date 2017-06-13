Mumbai: BMC identifies vulnerable nullahs

Mumbai: The Storm Water Department (SWD) of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified nullahs where desilting work have been completed and encroachers continue to dump waste in it. According to the officer from the SWD of civic corporation M-East ward which comprises areas like Govandi, Mankurd and Kurla are the vulnerable areas where the nullahs are getting worse again and again. In fact 16 nullahs in both these wards have been identified which get filthy due to the citizens.

In F- North ward, that is Pratiksha Nagar, Wadala has total 11 nullahs, G- North (Worli) and G- South (Dadar) has four and six nullahs, M- West (Chembur) has eight, N-ward (Ghatkoper west and east) has seven such nullahs which are been identified.

S-ward (Vikroli, Bhandup, Nahur) has nine nullahs, T-ward (Mulund west) has four, while H-East and H-West (Bandra, Andheri) has three and six such nullahs. K- East ward (Meghwadi, Andheri east) has eight nullhas and K-west ward which comprises of Milan Subway, has 11 nullahs.

P- South which has Motilal Nagar, and walbhat river has seven nullahs while in P-north of Malad Malavni the BMC has identified around three nullahs which are worst hit due to slums, tabelas cowsheds releasing cow dung. R- Central ward which has Chandavarkar nalla has six identified nullahs and Dahisar River (R-north) area has seven nullahs which floods due to the dumping of waste and gets clogged even after cleaning.

The officer from the SWD has also stated that people should take the initiative of not throwing the waste in cleaned nullahs as it obstructs the water and eventually on roads during heavy rainfall water accumulates.

Earlier, the BMC blamed citizens form dirtying the nullahs by by dumping garbage again into the nullahs. Laxman Vatkar, chief engineer of SWD stated that though after warning people not to throw garbage they continue to do so.

On the contrary, councillors slammed the corporation and showed unhappiness over the work undertaken.

Every year BMC spends crores of rupees for nullah cleaning work. This year too BMC has made provisions for the desilting work. The civic body has allotted Rs 60 crore for major nullahs, Rs 29.62 crore for small nullahs and Rs 31 crore for Mithi nullah cleaning.

The landslide-prone areas

The BMC has also identified areas prone to landslides in Mumbai city. As per the official information from the Disaster Management Department, Bhandup has 161 spots prone to landslides but these spots do not have vulnerable settlements like houses on these identified landslide spots. Mahesh Narvekar, Director of Disaster Management Department of BMC remarked, “The maximum number of landslide areas fall under the collector land but the BMC has to take the final call. Even after warning them they continue to on the areas prone to landslides, which is dangerous especially during monsoons. Therefore sign boards depicting warnings and awareness have been installed in each such area regarding what steps to be taken during emergency. In every area five municipal schools have been selected to be used during emergency time.