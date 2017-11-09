Mumbai: BMC hires tainted contractors for garbage transportation

Mumbai: The Standing Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday tabled a proposal to appoint M/s. Kaviraj MBB Waste Management Pvt. Ltd company to transport waste from Gorai dumping ground to Deonar, Mulund and Kanjurmag dumping ground.

However, councillors from all parties slammed civic corporation for giving the bid to the blacklisted company (M/s Kaviraj MBB Waste Management pvt.) and once again opening up the gateway for them.The Gorai dumping centre collects every day approximately 300 tonnes of waste from Goregoan to Dahisar region. Since, the Gorai dumping centre has been shut, the garbage is taken to the eastern suburb for processing.

Ravi Raja, Leader of Opposition (LoP) pointing fingers on the civic corporation inefficient working remarked, “M/s Kaviraj MBB Waste Management company whom BMC wants to give this contract, the same proprietors also runs another company under the banner Global Waste Management which has been blacklisted by the BMC a year back in desilting scam.

Also Read: Maha govt transfers portion of Cross Maidan to BMC

He further revealed: “Show cause notice was issued, FIR was also been registered still BMC continues to negotiates with this company and finals the bid. Which eventually means BMC is not firm on their stand, and supporting blacklisted contractors to bring them back.”

As per the corporation proposal M/s kaviraj MBB waste management company is the lowest bidding contractor for the transporting of garbage. BMC estimated cost of Rs. 6.31 crore for two years at the rate of Rs. 291 per tonne, the contractor quoted Rs. 311 per tonne and the bid amount is Rs. 6.71 crore. The proposal clearly states that the contractor has agreed to carry out the work for Rs. 305 per tonne garbage after negotiation and the total amount would be Rs. 8 crore.

Another councillor named Rais Shaikh also the Group Leader of Samajwadi party said BMC is trying to open up a gateway for tainted contractors. Replying to councillors in the meeting Vijay Singal, Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) of BMC said, “The directors and promoters as per the memorandum of company is different also a legal opinion regarding same has been taken which states shareholders are not responsible for the act of the company.”

Manoj Kotak of BJP remarked the company is a private entity and the directors named Jamnala Jain Vipul Jamnala Jain, Soniya Jain are family members and also the director of black listed company, the address of all is same except one. Therefore, it is family entitled company and the legal opinion presented by the administration is wrong and applicable only to the public limited company. As corporators from all parties raised objection, the faults of the administration were taken on record by the chairman of the standing committee Ramesh Koregavkar.