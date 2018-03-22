Mumbai: BMC gives Rs 139 crore waste transportation contract to tainted contractor

Mumbai: The standing committee on Wednesday approved the proposal to give an extension to M K Enterprises for transportation of waste from three civic wards of Bandra East, Andheri West, and East.

In addition, it approved new contract work for transportation of waste for seven years for Andheri east ward, which will be done by M K Enterprises only. According to the proposal, BMC has called new tenders for seven years for these three wards, however, due to the poor response the tender was called again. Also, they claimed as the bidders have shown interest now but to allow work to the new contractor it will take some time, therefore, it proposed to extend the time period for another three months of the present contractor- M K Enterprises to avoid the inconvenience of people in large.

Earlier, much controversy embroiled after BMC officials themselves made a statement that they found contractors mixing debris in garbage and M K Enterprise was one of the fraud contractors in it. Therefore, standing committee members strongly raised an objection to it. However, on Wednesday the waste transportation contract extension along with the new proposal was approved without much objection.

According to officials, BMC will give Rs 22 crore to M K Enterprises for transportation of waste for three months for the three civic wards. Meanwhile, the civic body also successfully managed to get approval for waste transportation of Andheri East civic ward for next seven years, which was not taken in last standing committee meeting.

Shockingly, the work of transportation of waste will be carried out by M K Enterprises only, the tainted contractor, who appeared to be the lowest bidder for the work. BMC will pay Rs 117 crore for transportation of waste for next seven years to the company.