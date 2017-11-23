Mumbai: BMC gives nod to new separate policy for dangerous and dilapidated buildings in city
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Wednesday gave his nod to the new separate policy introduced for dangerous and dilapidated buildings in Mumbai. The BMC claimed that the new policy would make the process easier and transparent. Also, the occupiers/ owners henceforth will get all the updates at each step under the new policy which will avoid discrepancies in the structural audit report which many times differ creating more confusion between the parties.
The civic corporation building and factories department compulsorily has to provide a structural audit report to the owners/occupiers. The new policy will be applicable to only civic-owned buildings and private buildings, while buildings falling under other authorities like Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) should come up with their own policy.
The policy further states structural audit report submission will be the responsibility of the occupants and building, also those buildings which has been declared dangerous (C 1-category) on those the Development Plan (DP) department will take necessary action. To expedite the process after issuing notice by BMC within 30 days the structural audit report should be submitted done by the licence agency only and if the reports of two engineers differ then technical opinion from the third expert would be taken and if any cheating found licence will be revoked. Meanwhile, the BMC has also called for suggestions and objections from the citizens regarding the new policy up till December 10, 2017.