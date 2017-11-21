Mumbai: BMC gives nod to construct elevators up to the terrace elderly & disabled

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Monday gave his nod to the Development Plan (DP) department’s proposal for the construction of elevators up to the terrace. Allowing elevators up to the building terrace will pave the way for more open spaces for citizens, especially senior citizens and disabled people who are usually unable to access the terrace area.

Chief Engineer of BMC’s DP department Sanjay Darade stated that allowing lifts up to terraces would open up new spaces for Mumbaikars. “Also, free FSI would be given to new buildings for the construction of lifts up to the terrace. However, the applicant has to pay a premium related to the prevailing rules of the Municipal Corporation. While already constructed buildings which don’t have lift facility will have to fulfill the requirement of structural stability compulsorily before availing the new policy,” he added. In addition, the new policy also states that buildings near the airport which have restricted height limit can’t breach the set norms while constructing lifts till the terrace, or face necessary action.