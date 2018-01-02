Mumbai: BMC gives 15 days ultimatum to all shops, hotels to comply with fire safety norms

Mumbai: After the Kamala Mills fire incident, the civic corporation has now given a fifteen-day ultimatum to all shops, hotels and other establishments to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of fire safety norms. Earlier after the Sakinaka blaze, which had killed twelve people, a 30-day timeframe was given out of which 15 days have already been passed.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Idzes Kundan stated previously in the Standing Committee that BMC will set up a fire safety enforcement panel at all 34 places to keep a close vigil on those who fail to follow fire safety measures. The BMC has made Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all entities which they have to follow strictly and available on MCGM website. A senior civic official said, “If the entities fail to adhere fire safety guidelines then action will be taken same as December 30 and December 31, no one will be spared. Fifteen days time is enough to put all fire safety equipment.”

Crackdown on illegal structures continues in city

The civic body continued its crackdown on illegal constructions at hotels, restaurants and commercial establishments for the third day on Monday. On the directions of BMC chief Ajoy Mehta, illegal alterations and constructions were being razed in the Todi Mill and Raghuvanshi Mills areas since Monday morning, a senior civic official said.