Mumbai: BMC gears up for pre-monsoon work

Mumbai: As Monsoon is just three months ahead the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) has geared up for pre-monsoon nullah cleaning work. On Wednesday proposals regarding nullah de-silting work was tabled in Standing Committee meeting of BMC which was approved by all party corporators without much discussion.

According to the approved proposal corporation appointed contractors has to undertake all- big nullah, roadside nullah and small nullah pre monsoon desilting work from April month onwards. Also, the silt removed from nullah has to be transported by the contractor themselves and should be dumped at private place. As BMC has clearly mentioned that they don’t have any place left in dumping ground. The BMC will be spending Rs 41. 36 crore for Western suburb nullah desilting work which includes big, small and roadside nullahs and Rs 15.46 crore on big nullahs of eastern suburb. Similarly, in Ghatkopar (N) civic ward on big nullah cleaning work Rs 2.6 crore will be spend. In addition from Kurla CST up to Filterpada Mithi River desilting work Rs 3.62 crore would be spend. Similarly, Mithi River nullah cleaning work starting from Bandra Kurla Complex boundary up to CST bridge the nullah cleaning work will be undertaken.