Mumbai: BMC fire brigade officers decide to stop working for fire prevention and compliance

Mumbai: Fire brigade officers of BMC have decided to stop working for fire prevention and compliance under Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety act 2006 declared Mumbai Fire Brigade Officers Association (FBOA) on Friday. The decision has been taken as none of their demands have been resolved even after the association’s brief meeting with the Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta in Feb. The association claims that there is no Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for issuing No Objection Certificate (NOC), The Trade Licenses issue by Medical Officers of Health (MOH) and Superintendent of licenses (SL) of BMC.

During the interaction the FBOA President, Adv. Prakash Devdas alleged that the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Mumbai, Prabhat Rahangdale, who is also the Director of Maharashtra Fire Services is most of the time engaged in Maharashtra Fire Service work and hence cannot pay attention Mumbai Fire Brigade. “It is a pity that a Metropolitan city like Mumbai does not have full-time fire officer. Officers are unable to get the guidance immediately during the time of an emergency. As the CFO is not always available,” he said. The FBOA also claimed the work of prevention cannot be done effectively as officers are not experienced and the BMC chief, as well as the CFO, are to be blamed. “None of the laws are being followed nor there is a proper procedure, While the process of NOC is in motion there are many departments involved but when a tragedy occurs Fire Officers suffer and it also adds to their burden. How can we expect anyone to work on the field when they are undergoing continuous stress,” said Prakash Devdas.

Meanwhile, The Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale has responded to the issue saying “We have received their letter, Cognizance will be taken on the matter”.