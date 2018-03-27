Mumbai: BMC files complaint against miscreants for burning eastern freeway tunnel wires

Mumbai: The one-kilometre twin tunnels on Eastern Freeway, near Shivaji Chowk, Chembur has been in complete darkness for the past few days. According to officials of the civic body, the electrical wires supplying power in the tunnel have been burned down by some miscreants. Hence, a complaint has been registered by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) Chembur civic ward against an unknown person at the local police station.

On the repair work, the officials added, “It will take them around 21 days as the cable will have to be laid on the wall 20 feet above ground to avoid theft and also new 120 Light-Emitting Diode(LED) fittings will be installed. Also, the proposal of electrical repair of the tunnel has been recently approved by the civic standing committee.”

The eastern freeway was built by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and was opened for motorists in June 2013. Also, after the initial maintenance by the contractor, MMRDA handed over the road to BMC.