Mumbai: BMC falls short of cash, breaks FD to pay bills

Mumbai: The BMC experienced cash short fall during March end which eventually forced the civic body to break its Rs 24 crore fixed deposit to pay its bills. Corporators raised queries on how BMC which is known as one of the richest corporation in the country can face cash crunch.

Manoj Kotak vehemently demanded clarification from the civic administration stating that “it is one of the ideal example that audits are not been done for years”.

“In future, if the BMC fails ton pay salaries of employees then we all should not get surprised. Audits should be conducted and it is the demand of the BJP since a long time,” Kotak further added.