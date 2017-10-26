Mumbai: BMC draws danger line to alert devotees about high tide during Chhath Puja

Mumbai: The Juhu beach will be decked up yet again as lakhs of devotees gather at Mumbai beach to perform Chhath Puja. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has kept a tight vigil along the entire coastal line of the city and has made special arrangements.

Along with this, they have also drawn a danger line alerting devotees about the high tide on the day. Pradeep Kamble, executive engineer of Andheri West (K ward) of BMC remarked, “The Mumbai Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a warning of the high tide on Chhath Puja day of 3.18-metre-long waves at 3:36 pm, the time when maximum devotees come to the seashore.

Hence, the danger line has been drawn beyond which the devotees would not be allowed to enter the sea.” According to civic officials, a large number of people come to Juhu beach. Hence, ten mobile toilets, nirmalaya vessels (containers to collect flowers and other waste), and a stage have been set up. He further stated that the corporation has spent an estimate of Rs 5 lakh on these arrangements.

Also, as people usually go inside the sea to perform puja as a precautionary measure extra lifeguards have been deployed along with one fire brigade van on the beach premises for safety purposes. Chhath Puja celebration is also a virtual show of strength between political parties, especially between Congress and Bharatiya Janta Party, to woo North Indian voters, the natives of Bihar who have shifted to Mumbai for jobs.

Sanjay Nirupam while speaking to Free Press Journal stated, “Like every year this year too they have organised a programme, celebrities and traditional programme of singing for the devotees along with other arrangements and all permissions for same have been taken from the concerned authorities.” Apart from this, Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis is also expected to visit Juhu Beach on Friday early morning.