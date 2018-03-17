Mumbai: BMC distributes 100 vaccines to peripheral hospitals to control swine flu

Mumbai: In a first of its kind initiative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started giving training to staff from eight peripheral hospitals regarding when to give swine flu vaccine to patients. A senior health official said they have instructed hospitals to provide vaccination to vulnerable groups of patients admitted to the hospital so that they can be protected from falling prey to the virus.

Earlier, the vaccine was available only at civic-run maternity hospitals. “In the initial stage, we have already given 100 swine flu vaccinations to these hospitals so that they can give it to the patients who need to be protected by getting affected to swine flu virus,” added a senior health officer.

Providing vaccination in other civic hospitals will help them keep a check on the number of cases. “The hospital superintendents have been instructed to provide vaccination to the vulnerable group of patients like pregnant women, newborn children, heart patients and other admitted at the hospital,” said a senior health official.

A senior health official said a lot of swine flu cases are referred to tertiary hospitals due to which it becomes difficult to treat each patient on time. So,we have provided training to staffers from eight peripheral hospitals-Bhabha (Bandra), VN Desai, Siddhartha, Shatabadi Hospital (Kandivali), Rajawadi, Bhabha (Kurla), MT Agarwal and Shatabadi (Gowandi). “The training includes when patient should be given a swine flu vaccine? and separate desk will be made for the patients were swine flu vaccine will be available,” added official.

In 2016, only three cases of swine flu were reported in Mumbai that rose to 990 in 2017 with eighteen deaths. The number of cases started from February with only two cases that gradually started increasing to 413 in July.