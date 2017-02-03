Mumbai: BMC derails key Procam event over unpaid dues

Mumbai Marathon organisers have yet to pay Rs 5 crore which they had assured that they would once the race gets over

Mumbai: The organisers of the Mumbai Marathon 2017 have once again landed in trouble since their event was called off by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday after they failed to pay their dues. Procam International, the organisers of a powerboat race event were supposed to pay Rs 5 crore which included the advertising rent, ground rent and security deposit. The event at the Gateway of India was attended by political bigwigs who reportedly ran off from the event before the civic body could call off the event.

Prior to stopping the event, Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of A ward (Colaba, Fort), on Thursday issued a notice to the organisers which stated that the remaining dues worth Rs 2 crore should be paid before starting the event failing which the event will be stalled.

Dighavkar said, “The organisers had assured us that they will pay the rest of the dues once the Mumbai Marathon is over, however, they failed to do so. We had issued them a notice a day before the event was supposed to be held. Following this, the organisers did not respond to the civic body because of which we had to stall the event.”

Dighavkar refused to comment on the presence of political leaders who were supposed to attend the event. Vijay Dhopavkar, senior PI Colaba police station said, “We were only providing security to the BMC officials. We don’t know why this festival has been called off.”

The BMC had issued a notice to the organisers on January 14 and had asked them to pay up their dues. Following this, the organisers visited the A ward office of the civic body where they paid Rs 23 lakh. The civic officials had held a meeting wherein the payment for the rest of the amount will be decided.

Procam International in its statement said, “We are extremely disappointed by the unjustified action by the MCGM today to stop the launch of a global sport from the city of Mumbai. We have cleared all dues to MCGM related to the Mumbai Marathon. There are additional charges that are in dispute with the MCGM for which we are following the due process. In such a scenario, today’s action was uncalled for as MCGM have been an integral part of the Procam journey. “

Procram officials will pursue this matter with the highest authorities. They said, “We intend to strongly take up this matter at the highest level and address the issue.”