Mumbai: BMC demolished illegal construction of Anil Kapoor’s office

While several actors in recent times have faced the axe of BMC owing to illegal construction, now, reports have it that Anil Kapoor came under the radar for doing so in his production office. With BMC getting stringent with rules and regulations, they immediately sprang into action when they were notified about the illegal cabins and partitions that were constructed within AKFC [Anil Kapoor Films Co-op Pvt Ltd].

Located on the sixth floor over a Mini Cooper Showroom, Savoy Chambers in Santacruz [West], AKFC found itself in trouble when the BMC found the construction of cabins and partitions as illegal and also against the approved plan of BMC’s proposal department. Reportedly, a BMC officer revealed that an MRTP notice too was issued against Anil Kapoor under section 53 (1). According to these reports, the officer also asserted that the actor-producer was given intimation by the BMC to seek permission for the construction but it was ignored.

After the MRTP notice which provides with a time of 30 days and a final order period of seven days was left unheeded, Anil Kapoor’s staff also did not pay a penalty that would have ideally regularised the matter. Hence miffed with the actor-producer’s reaction to the notice, the BMC officer apparently stated that they had to resort to demolishing the illegal construction.

On the other hand Anil Kapoor, who is busy with his work commitments, has by far retained a silence on the matter and is yet to respond on the issue.