Mumbai: BMC decides to issue separate property tax bill to individual flat owners and shopkeepers

Mumbai: To increase the assessment and collection of property tax, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to issue separate property tax bills to individual flat and shopkeeper owners. According to Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, The Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) remarked, “Earlier due to combined property tax bills been issued in the name of a building or to a registered society then payment usually been delayed due to various reason. In such cases the one who was keen to make the payment on time had to suffer along with others and had to bear the fine imposed. But now with separate bills it will be more easy and convenient.”

The new rule will be applicable to those newly constructed buildings which have received Occupation Certificate (OC) from April 1, 2018 or after. Henceforth, the flat and shopkeeper owners will get common amenities property tax bill separately.

Dr Mukherjee also further added those who wants to make payment well in advance they will get early bird discount.(An early bird deal or offer is one that is available at a reduced price, but which one must buy earlier). Like for example those flat and shopkeeper owners who does payment before June 30 and pay entire year property tax, then they will get discount of two per cent on first six months and subsequently for second six months they will get discount of six per cent. Also, now citizens can use digital platform to pay their property tax bills- through www.mcgm.govt.in portal or android application or can visit Citizen’s Facilitation Centre.

As per civic data across Mumbai there are total 2.75 lakh buildings who fall under property tax compulsion. In which there are 27 lakh flat and shopkeeper owners together. Out of which total 1.42 lakh flat and shopkeeper owners have written to BMC and by submitting No objection Certificate of soceity have made their bills separately. While every year around 100 to 125 buildings comes under tax determination.

Meanwhile, BMC officials has clarified those buildings which are under builder those falt and shops property rax has to paid by the builder or developer, and once the owner comes he has to make the payment.