Mumbai: BMC councillors come to the rescue of Tansa slum-dwellers

Mumbai: The corporator of the ruling party Shiv Sena of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mangesh Satamkar on Wednesday tabled an adjournment motion in the Standing Committee meeting against the demolition drive being conducted by the civic corporation near Tansa pipeline. The adjournment motion was supported by corporators from all parties.

Satamkar remarked, “The BMC is following the Bombay High Court orders but, while rehabilitating the slum-dwellers at Mahul village basic facilities should be provided. Also, the children are at a loss as they are being shifted between the academic year affecting their education.”

Supporting the adjournment motion Leader of Opposition(LoP) Ravi Raja of Standing Committee slammed the civic body’s move and remarked that an inhuman approach towards poor people. He alleged BMC to protect their officers knock the door of supreme court if the decision in Bombay High Court comes against them, whereas same approach is not been adopted when decision comes against poor people.

He further alleged Mahul area is not fit for human beings to live-in. The place has become a toxic gas chamber due to industries and factories emitting gas and BMC is endangering the lives of poor people. Meanwhile Yashwant Jadhav, another corporator of Sena made serious allegation against the civic corporation, he said “In his civic ward Mazgoan maximum old dilapidated buildings exist and people have been shifted to Mahul earlier, their life has ruined. Similarly, now again Tansa pipeline PAPs are been shifted to the gas chamber and so far 25 people lost their lives due to the poor air quality.”

Also Read: Bombay High Court refuses to stay demolition drive along Tansa water pipeline

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) also supported the adjournment motion. Prabhar Shinde of BJP added BMC should seek time from high court by filing a petition so that basic facilities could be given to the PAPs before shifting them.

Following the Bombay HC 2009 order to make Tansa water pipeline encroachment free the BMC has taken up the demolition task at a war-footing level. After clearing the stretch it will make a cycling track of 39 kilometres. It is a first-of-its-kind experiment. The cycle track would start from suburban Mulund till Antop-Hill in Wadala. The project cost is Rs 300 crore and divided into two phases and to be implemented completely by 2019. Group leader from each party after the standing committee meeting met BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta who in return ensured BMC would look after the issue.