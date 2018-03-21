Mumbai: BMC continues action on tax defaulters; seals HDIL

Mumbai: The Assessment and Collection officials of the Property Tax department of civic body continues to seal properties who failed to pay property tax even after repeated notices. On Tuesday more eleven properties had been sealed which includes properties of well known businessman named DB Realty, HDIL, and Kamla Mills trade wing building for non payment of total Rs 45 crore tax dues.

According to official information the HDIL company sales office and two administrative offices situated in Bhandup was sealed for non payment of Rs 15.79 crores. Similarly DB Reality three plots has been sealed in Parel for pending dues of Rs 15.33 crore. In addition, the Trade wing building of Kamala mills was sealed for Rs 5.12 crore. As per the set target for the financial year 2017-18, BMC assessment and collection department estimated to collect Rs 5,403 crore as revenue from property tax untill March 31, 2018. As the set target date is to complete in next twenty days, the officials of the department has started strict action against the defaulters.

In addition, uptill February this year BMC successfully managed to collect revenue of Rs 3,720 crore out of Rs 5,403 crore, therefore to collect the remaining revenue the action has been initiated, said the civic source.