Mumbai: BMC continues action on property tax defaulters

Mumbai: The Assessment and Collection officials of the property tax department of the civic body has continued to crack the whip on the property tax defaulters. After sealing seven properties of posh localities at Nepean Sea Road, Khar fifteen Road, Bandra west last week the civic body once again has sealed six more properties for non-payment of tax dues on Tuesday.

The six properties which have been sealed include properties at Dadar Naigaon, Borivali West, and Mulund west. The total six property which has been sealed is total worth Rs 17.61 crore. The properties are owned by well-known names like Bombay Dyeing which owes Rs 12.90 crore approximately. Similarly, GM Group Creators company owes around Rs 1.40 crore dues as property tax and Rs 6.53 lakh dues are pending from Mayur builders.

BMC also sealed other four properties earlier, but after they paid total amount worth Rs 1.22 crore their pending dues, the seal has been removed. The properties from which the seal has been removed are at Borivali west and Wadala area.