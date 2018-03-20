Mumbai: BMC collects Rs 4.80 Lakh fine in 2 months for using prohibited plastic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected Rs 4.80 lakh fine in last two months — January and February — from hawkers and small shopkeepers for using prohibited plastic. According to officials, “In January 50 cases were registered and a total of 9,500 grams of prohibited plastic seized and Rs 2.50 lakh fine received out of it. Similarly, in February, 46 cases were registered and a total of 24,800 grams prohibited plastic seized and Rs 2.30 lakh received as fine.”

Meanwhile, the civic body is yet to receive the new notification from the state government on plastic ban which has already been implemented from March 18 — Gudi Padwa — onwards. Therefore, civic body officials seem to be in state of confusion and unware regarding what all measures, strategies they should adopt while taking action.

One of civic official said that currently they are acting only against small shopkeepers, hawkers who use prohibited plastic that is below 50 microns- and size of 8×12 inches plastic which are non recyable under the Maharashtra Plastic Carry Bags (Manufacture and Usage) Rules, 2006. Adding to it he also stated, “To punish people carrying plastic bag on public place will be a tough job as sufficient manpower is not available with them.”

While with the new notification of state government the scope on plastic ban has been increased. The state government approved ban on plastic bags is regardless of their thickness, and plastic and thermocol cutlery and therefore covers all types of plastic bags. In addition, the striking feature of the regulation is that it has a provision to penalise consumers who violate provisions with Rs 25,000 and three months in jail for subsequent violations.