Mumbai: BMC clears road repair proposals spiked earlier

Chief Mehta used his special powers to force BJP to pass the proposals scrapped by councilors

Mumbai: In a complete ‘U-turn’ by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which had scrapped the road repair proposal earlier, cleared the same plans in an urgent meet summoned by chief Ajoy Mehta on Thursday. The BMC’s standing committee meeting was held twice this week after nine road repair proposals were scrapped by the councillors who cited them as bogus repairs.

The cancellation of proposals didn’t go down well with Mehta who then used his special powers and called in the meeting under 49(c) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MM0043) Act, 1888. Mehta, who was present at the meeting, said, “These proposals are for roads which have been identified by the corporation as chronic potholes spots. We had tracked these spots and decided to put concentrated effort so that the potholes don’t reappear. We have identified 432 chronic pothole spots across the city. Clearing these proposals would benefit the city as these spots are vulnerable to monsoons and can reappear easily if delayed.” A total of 432 roads will be reconstructed under pre-monsoon works and will cause an expenditure of around Rs 70 crore.

Moreover, the repairs will be undertaken for roads which are built with paver blocks and tar roads. According to Mehta, uprooted paver blocks are the main reason behind potholes. “We are replacing all the paver block roads with tar. Also, the potholes on proposed tar roads will be repaired,” he said.

However, the BJP, with the opposition parties, had alleged that these roads are newly repaired and the road department is repairing them in order to benefit the contractors. Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Dilip Patel, BJP Corporator, said, “The civic body is like a rich spoilt brat. They are repairing roads that were recently revamped. This clearly indicates that they want to feed the contractors.”

Despite being with the BJP party for years, Patel disagreed with the clearing of proposals but unfortunately received no support from his party members. “Mehta is trying to defend his officials. The proposed roads fall under the Defect Liability Period (DLP) because of which the contractors are liable to carry out the repairing,” he added. The Free Press Journal had previously reported that the BJP had opposed the nine road repair proposals worth Rs 90 crore.