Mumbai: BMC chief Ajoy Mehta releases second road scam report, two road engineers sacked; 180 indicted

Mumbai: BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Friday released the probe report on phase II of the road scam. In this phase, 185 road engineers were under the scanner; of them, 180 have been indicted and two have been dismissed from service.

Earlier, in the phase I road scam report, four civic engineers had been removed from service. So far, six civil engineers have been dismissed. In the phase II inquiry report, Mehta has pointed out serious irregularities in the various roads works. The BMC chief says, “Public money has not been put to proper use. There is widespread connivance and negligence, leading to poor quality roads causing much inconvenience to citizens.”

According to the inquiry report, in the first and second phase, an inquiry was conducted against 185 engineers. Among these, 180 were found guilty and charges against five have been dropped. In the second phase of the probe, 200 roads were inspected and 169 engineers were found guilty; of these, 84 were indicted in the first phase itself. In the second report, 85 new names of engineers were listed.

The punishments awarded to the errant engineers apart from dismissal of service are reduction in rank, reduction in pension, stoppage of the next increment, fines and censure as well. The road scam came to light in 2015 when Mehta took action on a letter of the then Mayor, Snehal Ambekar, on shoddy roads; he had then appointed an inquiry committee, to look at roads repaired in the previous three years.