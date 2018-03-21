Mumbai: BMC awaits green nod for second phase of Mithi rejuvenation project

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) as part of its comprehensive programme to improve the quality of Mithi River has decided to undertake its rejuvenation project in two phases. While for the first phase BMC has obtained all necessary permissions, the second phase that is between Water Supply Projects (WSP) compound of Powai till Mahim creek is yet to get approval from National Green Tribunal and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI).

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, the Additional Municipal Commissioner(AMC) who is looking after the Mithi Rejuvenation project has confirmed and stated that for the second phase they are still waiting for approval from these two central agencies. “Once the approval comes, the second phase of project will also be undertaken.

Also the work on the rejuvenation of the second phase of the river is being monitored by an Bombay High Court-appointed committee that is also looking at various other alternatives suggested by Indian Institute of Technology -Bombay (IIT-B) to bring the river back to life,” said Mukherjee.

The second phase of the project involves construction of two underground tunnels to divert the sewerage flowing from 72 nullahs to the Ghatkopar and Bandra Sewerage Treatment Plants (STP). While the estimated project cost is Rs 600 crores. AMC Mukherjee added that along the Bank of Mithi that is from WSP compound of Powai till CST bridge ten metre of space will be developed which will include space for citizens like a walk way, garden surrounding the river. “We wants to undertake beautification along the river. Apart from trying to clear encroachments, it will also create green spaces that will be open to the public,” said Mukherjee.

While the first phase project of Mithi Rejuvenation is expected to start from March this year onwards. In the first phase, the civic body will be laying new sewer lines parallel to the Mithi running from Vihar Lake to its water plant in Powai. The sewer water will be treated as per the central government set standards and will be flown back to the Vihar lake, and BMC will spend Rs 118 crore on it. This three kilometre patch currently has sewer outlets that directly flow sewage from nullahs into the river.