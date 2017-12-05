Mumbai: BMC asks citizens to give in suggestions and objections on plots to be allotted to hawkers

Mumbai: After seeing the political stunt on the hawkers’ issue, also the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers who vandalized stalls and took violent action against hawkers now it seems the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is acting upon the issue. As after a delay of three and half years, the civic corporation has called suggestions and objections from citizens before the plots (pitches) to be allotted to the hawkers for hawking in all 24 civic wards of Mumbai up to December 19, 2018.

According to the information given by the civic officials, the details of pitches have been uploaded to the civic corporation website mcgm.govt.infor suggestions and objections from citizens. In addition, in all 24 wards of Mumbai, there are total 22.98 thousand pitches have been identified for hawking earlier, when the civic corporation in the year 2014 after the national hawker’s’ policy was framed took the survey. Also, during the survey conducted the BMC received 99,435 people applications for hawkers licence. However, to distribute the licence to the eligible hawkers BMC before that has to finalise the hawking zone and pitches to be given to hawkers.

Along with inviting suggestions and objections from citizens regarding the pitches, the BMC has also fastened the work of forming Town Vending Committee(TVC) in all seven zones of Mumbai. For Town Vending Committee according to the national hawkers’ policy total, six members are required which include members of Non-Government Organisation (NGO), Community Based Organisation (CBO) two members each, two representatives from Resident Welfare Association (RWA) and also one representative each from Trader Association and market association. For becoming the member the concern associations should apply in writing to the zonal civic commissioner office between December 1-9, 2017.