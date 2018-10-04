Mumbai: BMC asked to justify legal standing of its Tree Authority

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the BMC to file an affidavit justifying the legality of its Tree Authority (TA). This comes after an activist dragged the civic body to the court, claiming the authority was illegal and despite the orders of the HC, it has been granting permissions to cut trees in the city. In April this year, a bench headed by Justice Abhay Oka had held the TA was illegal, since it was not constituted following the due procedures of the law.

The bench had accordingly directed the BMC to constitute a new TA and had restrained it from passing any orders permitting to felling of trees. The bench had also asked the civic body to upload every permission it grants to cut trees in the city, on its official website. Activist Zoru Bhathena has alleged the civic body has been allowing its TA to function despite HC orders. He has accordingly filed a plea seeking a stay on the functioning of the TA. Bhathena’s plea was heard on Wednesday by a division bench led by Justice Shantanu Kemkar. “Despite the standing orders, the TA continues to operate and have been granting permission to cut hundreds of trees.

Further, it has only uploaded some selective permissions and have preferred not to display each and every permission it grants,” Bhathena argued. During the course of hearing, Justice Kemkar sought to know from the BMC counsel Anil Sakhre regarding the stand of the civic body to Bhathena’s contentions. The bench, however, got no clear answer and the civic body instead sought adjournment of the matter. Having considered the submissions, the bench directed the civic body to file an affidavit spelling out if its TA has been functioning legally and within the parameters of the orders passed by Justice Oka’s bench in April, this year. The matter has been now posted for further hearing on next Monday.