Mumbai: BMC approves Rs 3-crore Mithi Nullah beautification project

Mumbai: The proposal for ‘Mithi Nullah’ beautification for first phase at a cost of Rs 3-crore has been passed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Standing Committee on Friday. BMC’s Garden Department tabled the proposal for discussion to beautify the surrounding area of ‘Mithi Nullah’ from Kurla Kranti Nagar till the graveyard (Samshan Bhoomi) in the first phase. BMC will undertake the beautification project in phases.

When the proposal was tabled, BJP corporator Manoj Kotak raised objection saying, “Mithi river has turned into a nullah completely. Not only the nearby slums throw waste into it but the RMC plant too throws debris.

“Whether the RMC plant has been given permission to do it or not should be found out,” the corporator said. He also demanded a detailed report on how sewerage pipelines connected to Mithi nullah will be diverted.

Kotak remarked that until and unless the water of Mithi is not treated, beautifying the surroundings has no meaning. “What would people see, the nullah?” he remarked.

Responding to Kotak, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singal ensured that a detailed report would be given to the Standing Committee on the diversion of sewage pipelines. Afte the assurance, Standing Committee Chairman Ramesh Korgaonkar approved the proposal.