Mumbai: BMC approves 97 proposals in 90 minutes

In its previous meet, 74 proposals were approved within 45 minutes, which were worth Rs 1,200 crore

Mumbai: With the civic elections round the corner, the Shiv Sena is all set to woo the voters by showcasing its ‘honest’ efforts in approving majority of development projects in the civic body. On Wednesday, Sena made full use of its majority vote in the Standing Committee and cleared more than 90 development work proposals within one and a half hour.

With this high speed work, the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation broke its own record by approving 97 proposals worth Rs 1,500 crores in 90 minutes. This is the second time in this very month that the civic body has been so hasty in clearing development works.

In its previous standing committee meet, a total of 74 proposals were approved within 45 minutes which were also worth Rs 1,200 crores. Moreover, 27 proposals out of these were added to the agenda before the Standing committee meeting which cost Rs 500 crores.

Leaders from the ruling Sena party cite the ‘code of conduct’ as the reason for this promptness and downplayed the controversy. They fear once the election code is implemented, they will not be able to sanction single civic project or work. Meanwhile, the Sena leaders passed the buck to the executive saying they were sending these proposals at the last minute.

The leaders said they are helpless for passing these proposals.

Waqarunissa Ansari, Congress Corporator has accused the ruling members receive a cut for sanctioning these projects. “It is the second time that such high number of proposals are being cleared at the last minute with no time allowed for any discussion. The ruling parties are clearing these proposals as they are getting percentage for passing all these proposals,” Ansari accused.

The 27 proposals which was added to the agenda at the last moment before the standing committee meeting consists of various work proposals across the city like uniforms schools, water leakage project, improvement of the gardens, laying down water pipelines, and roads projects.

In every standing committee meeting of the civic body the opposition party leader always created chaos in the meeting but since last two meeting they are not even objecting a single proposal which is passed in the meeting.

Pravin Chedda, opposition leader said, “It is suspicious why all these proposals are being sanctioned so late even though the tenders were passed nine months before.” He added, “We cannot object any proposals as the elections are round the corner and the code can be implemented anytime before that we need to complete the work.”

The civic body is planning to conduct one more Standing committee meeting before the ‘code of conduct’ which is going to be implement on January 5.