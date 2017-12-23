Mumbai: BMC AMC Vijay Singal and DMC Nidhi Choudhari have asked for fit and slim security guards for protection

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC), Vijay Singal and the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of removal and encroachments department, Nidhi Choudhari, both Indian Administrative Services Cadre officer have asked for fit and slim security guards with them for protection.

A senior civic officer from the Security guards Department stated both the IAS officers have complaint that the earlier security guards have big fat belly due to which they cannot walk fast. Also during site inspections like taking demolition of certain illegal structures it creates problem for them, as the guards struggles to safeguard themselves during emergency situation.

Both the IAS cadre officers have joined recently to the civic corporation and have actively started new initiatives like surprise visit at dumping grounds and dry waste centres, to keep a watch on contractors who have been appointed.

DMC Nidhi Choudhari said while conducting demolition drives she too visit the place many a times. “As demolition is usually concerned with one’s house or business therefore, emotions are attached to it. Hence crowd gathers requesting many a times not to remove the illegal structure. But we have to perform our duty hence during such situation good security guards can help and assist us,” she added.