Mumbai: BMC submits choked nullah report to Railways as pre-monsoon preparation

Mumbai: During monsoon, commuters are left in lurch as Mumbai’s local trains always come to a grinding halt. The railway tracks overflow with rain water and then the blame game starts between authorities. It is an annual occurrence as citizens and activists shame the authorities for not taking up nullah cleaning work properly. In order to put an end to this blame game, the civic body’s Storm Water and Drain (SWD) management department for the first time has prepared a nullah blockage report by using high definition camera.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) submitted a report with photographs showing how the railway culverts are choked and need immediate attention before the onset of monsoons.

A senior civic official from the storm water and drain management department who did not want to be named stated that 36 choked culverts photographs have been attached with the report of eastern and central railway that is from Kurla to Govandi and from Kurla to Mulund region. While 18 nullahs which are in extreme condition in city area — from Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM) upto Kurla has been attached in the report for railway officials’ reference. The inspection of Western Railway nullahs is going on.

“We have asked the railway authority to start immediate nullah cleaning work as civic body does not appoint contractors or workers to carry out the work and rather allocate funds. The report has been submitted to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM),” said the official.

The camera is fitted on a rod and once the rod goes in the nullah, the civic official operates it from above to capture photographs. The cost of the camera is Rs 25 lakh. Currently, the civic body has only one camera of high definition.

The civic official added asking BMC workers to do nullah cleaning work on railway tracks is risky. Therefore, every year special funds are been allotted to the railway authority. “ In addition, the railway culverts are in extreme condition and requires special technology like robots to clean the nullah. Therefore, a study is being done to check what all advance technologies can be used to resolve the issue,” said the civic official.

According to civic data, the BMC paid at least Rs 3.05 crore in 2015-16 for de-silting, it paid Rs 4.63 crore in 2016-17 and Rs 4.16 crore 2017-18. Since 2015, the SWD department has paid at least Rs 12 crore to the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR). However, the civic body is yet to receive accounts of this expenditure and hence, a letter sent last year to railway authorities by the BMC to provide the audit report of the expenses made.