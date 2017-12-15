Mumbai: BMC shifts 100-year-old Hanuman temple in Powai; JVLR traffic snarls to ease

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shifted a 100-year-old Hanuman temple situated on the middle of the busy Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) on Thursday.

However, many criticised the civic body on Twitter for removing the shrine on a working day and that too during morning peak hours causing inconvenience to several motorists. Some though took to social media to also appreciated the civic corporation for removing the shrine which was creating a bottleneck.

Following the Bombay High Court order of 2015, BMC is demolishing all illegal shrines built between 1962- 2009, and JVLR temple was one among the listed illegal shrines. The civic corporation removed the temple after serving notice to the temple authority to take action by themselves.

However, they failed to do act. The BMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner of Powai -S ward Santosh Kumar Dhonde said, “A notice was already served three months back to the temple authority to remove the same. However, as no action was taken we undertook the demolition on Thursday with sufficient police bandobast.” He further added the traffic movement on the road will ease now as the bottleneck has been cleared. On Twitter, people were continuously tweeting of the congestion on the stretch, alerting netizens not to take JVLR.