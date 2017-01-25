Mumbai: BMC gets Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System

Mumbai: The Central government had issued a circular last year asking all the Government Organisations across India for registering its employees on an Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System. Following the circular the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started keeping an eye on the attendance of the civic employees since 15 days. Till now more 10,000 employees have been registered. This system will let the central government to keep a tab on its employees.

The internal circular for the BMC employees was issued a fortnight ago prior to the implementation of the code of conduct. The registration process had begun immediately. “All the department employees have been asked to register themselves and the registration is done by using the Aadhaar Card.” said Anilraj Kaveskar, executive coordinator from the BMC HR department.

The central government has saved Rs 22 crore from the civic body by providing them the entire machinery required. However, each biometric system costs the civic body Rs 2900, which is inclusive of all taxes. The BMC requires a total of nearly 5000 such machines. Currently, there only 12 active biometric machines in the civic headquarters, which will cost not less than Rs 1.45crore.

The central government has also issued a deadline to set up the required infrastructure for this purpose which is till the end of February. Kaveskar also said that this would make it easy to calculate the wages of the labors. “The employees would get a message and a mail every time they log into the system.” he added.

All the employees’ right from the labor to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner would be registered in the system.