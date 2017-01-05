Mumbai: Blood donation drive at Sion Hospital

Mumbai : Faced with a shortage of blood at Lokmanya Tilak (Sion) Hospital, resident doctors came together and organised a blood donation camp on Tuesday and got a good response.

Dr Arun Jaiswani, secretary of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said that they had received a message from the staff that there was a shortage of blood in the hospital.

“We decided to organise the camp and got 83 units of blood from the resident doctors and also some hospital staff,” Dr Jaiswani said. Being a major trauma centre, Sion Hospital has a high requirement of blood and hence this donation will be helpful in treating patients. Medical sources said that it is essential that people come forward and donate blood at the nearest blood bank due to shortage.