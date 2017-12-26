Mumbai: BJP think tank nervous ahead of 2019 state assembly polls

Mumbai: The think tank of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fears that three factors — the failure of implementing the loan waiver scheme, not fulfilling commitment of reservation to Maratha, Dhangar and Muslim communities and unrest in organisation at grassroot level will go against the party in the 2019 state assembly poll. According to the think tank, BJP will not retain more than 65 seats if the poll fray is triangular.

A meeting of state level party functionaries and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members was held during the state legislature’ winter session. The agenda was the political situation created by Congress and Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Hala Bol morcha in Nagpur.

According to a member at the meeting, it was concluded, that the BJP couldn’t win more than 65 seats in next assembly poll.

“In the first year, the Devendra Fadnavis government was on a honeymoon and expectations had risen due to the Jal Yukt Shivar scheme from the BJP led government. Despite allegations of corruption against minister Pankaja Munde, Vinod Tawde, Vishnu Savara and Prakash Mehta, people have faith in Fadnavis which has been reflected in the local body elections,” said the source.

He said the distrust began from the Fadnavis government’s delay in announcing the loan waiver policy. “The change in people’s expectations and perception of this government began after the farmers’ strike, followed by the big fiasco in implementation of the historical and biggest-ever loan waiver scheme. It is believed this has caused an anti-incumbency factor against Fadnavis government.”

He added that none of the legislators have congratulated the government on loan waiver scheme. “You may have noticed, not a single BJP legislator has put up a hoarding congratulating the government for the Rs 34,020 crore loan waiver. At the ground level, legislators are facing anger from farmers and don’t dare put up any hoarding.”

The government has also failed to work towards giving reservation to the Maratha and Dhangar community. This is one issue likely to change the prospects of the party. “Reservations is a big issue for this government. We are confident the Marathas, Dhangars and Muslims will go against the government in the next assembly polls,” said the source. He mentioned the meeting held by Maratha community leaders during the winter session to finalise their next strategy.

The BJP organisation was aggressive before the 2014 Lok Sabha and assembly polls, with the aim to bring change in the state. Now with many outsiders entering the party and a few exiting over these issues, there is going to be another issue of giving tickets. “The party seems to have given importance to some outsiders by sidelining some loyal old timers. The denial to many party workers of becoming SEOs (Special Executive Officers) has led to unrest among party workers,” the source said.

Agreein with the party insider’s view, Eknath Khadse, senior BJP minister, said. “In 2014, we gained 28.81 percent of votes. The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP had contested separately. In 2019, BJP and Sena will contest separately. However, Congress and NCP will unite against BJP and Sena. The result will definitely be different.”

Dhananjay Munde, leader of opposition in Council said, “Congress’ vote share in 2014 was 17.95 percent and NCP’s vote share was 17.24 percent. Whereas Shiv Sena’s vote share was 19.35 percent.” He claimed, “The party which can gain 35 percent or one third votes, will win the poll. We together have vote share of 35 percent and we can defeat BJP.”