Mumbai: BJP slams notice on own ex-mayor for defiance

Bhayandar: The ongoing discord between sitting corporator and former Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) mayor Geeta Jain with her detractors allegedly led by BJP legislator Narendra Mehta seems to be out in the open.

The former mayor has been slapped with a show-cause notice by BJP group leader Hasmukh Gehlot for her apparent act of indiscipline by remaining neutral to three resolutions mooted by her own party in two consecutive general body meetings held on Feb 20 and Feb 26. In his show-cause notice, Gehlot has sought an official clarification from Jain within eight days tagged with a warning in the form of impending action under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Local Authority Members Disqualification Act, 1986.

“Yes, I am in receipt of the notice from the group leader and will be giving an appropriate and fitting reply justifying my step which I have taken in the larger interest and welfare of the common man. Moreover, I have not opposed the resolution nor sided with any other party. I am a true BJP follower and will remain so throughout my life,” confirmed Jain.

Denying any personal attack or any type of role of the legislator, Hasmukh Gehlot said, “It’s solely an internal matter of the party and I do not want to jump to any conclusions at this stage, the issue would be sorted out in accordance with the party norms.” Though the state assembly elections is more than a year away in 2019, Geeta Jain who is believed to be a ticket aspirant from the Mira-Bhayandar (145) constituency has been at loggerheads with the sitting MLA.