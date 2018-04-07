Mumbai: BJP president Amit Shah stayed at hotel that owes MMRDA Rs 31 crore, reveals RTI activist

Mumbai: BJP president Amit Shah has availed of the hospitality of Sofitel hotel in BKC, which has not paid dues of 31.82 crores to the MMRDA. The MMRDA had even refused permission to Sofitel Hotel, owned by Shree Naman Hotels Pvt Ltd, to start operations due to the outstanding dues payable by them on account of additional premium payable due to delayed execution of the project.

MMRDA gave its permission only after the hotel owners promised to make the payment in instalments. But going back on its promise, Shree Naman Hotels Pvt Ltd did not make the payments and thereby an outstanding amount of Rs 31.82 crores is pending in default as per information provided by MMRDA to RTI activist Anil Galgali.

The question that arises is, why would BJP choose to host their national head in a hotel that owes and refuses to pay such a large sum to a government body, which is chaired by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis? Questions arise as BJP chief Amit Shah staying in Sofitel hotel could lead to speculation about hotel owners and the government being ‘hand-in-glove’. The hotel, instead of paying the dues, has taken MMRDA to court.