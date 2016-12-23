Mumbai: BJP plans events to mark ex-PM Vajpayee’s birthday

Mumbai: The City BJP unit has planned various events to mark former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s 92nd birthday which falls on December 25. A host of Bollywood personalities and party leaders will be participating in the events to be held at two different venues in city.

“These celebrities will come together for cultural programmes to be held at Kamgar Maidan at Elphinstone Road and at Vile Parle in Mumbai,” party leaders of the city unit said today.

Mumbai BJP general secretary Amarjeet Mishra’s ‘Deep Kamal Foundation’ has organised Atal-Geet Ganga programme in which actor-turned-anchor Shekhar Suman, playback singers Anuradha Paudwal and Parvati Khan would be reciting the poems penned by the former Prime Minister. The event would be held at Deenanath Mangeshkar Auditorium in Vile Parle.

“Besides recitation, recording of his poems will also be played by dignitaries to mark the occasion,” said Mishra.

Mishra told PTI, “In this seventh consecutive episode of the Atal Geet-Ganga, senior BJP leader and protege of former PM, Lalji Tandon will be honoured with Atal Samman.” Party’s youth-wing, the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) led by Mohit Kamboj would be holding Atal-Shubhkamna mela at Kamgar Maidan where music composer duo Sajid–Wajid would present scintillating music themes with poetry by Atal Bihari.