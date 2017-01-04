Mumbai: BJP opposes 9 road repair proposals, demands probe

Mumbai : After remaining silent for months on the issue of city’s poor road conditions, on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opposed nine proposals of road repair work in the standing committee meeting of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). These projects are worth Rs 90 crore. BJP leaders demanded a probe in these new proposals asking whether these roads are genuinely in pathetic conditions or the scam of the tainted contractors will continue. Ironically, on the other hand, the BJP did not oppose the 103 proposals of the different civic works worth Rs 600 crore.

The BJP, while backing the opposition parties for a probe into the nine proposals, said the BMC should first complete the ongoing road repair project of 1004 roads and then give a nod for the new proposals. Moreover, the standing committee members alleged connivance between the road department and the contractors for bringing up new road contracts as part of the road works project. A senior civic official claimed, “The BJP never spoke on the road conditions till now were surprisingly opposing the road repairs work as the BMC elections 2017 are nearing.”

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, a senior civic official said, “The BJP has opposed the road works in order to gain political support in the upcoming elections. The scrapped proposals will now be tabled in the next standing committee meeting which will be held after the polls.”

Manoj Kotak, BJP leader in the civic body, said, “The roads are in a pathetic condition and the civic body is doing nothing about it. While they are unable to complete the post-monsoon road repair project, the road department engineers tabling with new proposals with new contractors.

“The road repair works of five areas in the L ward (Kurla, Chandivili, Sakinaka, parts of Powai and Tilak Nagar). Also, the work in C ward (parts of Marine lines, Bhendi Bazar, Kalbadevi) and D ward (Grant Road, Walkeshwar, Bhuleshwar, Arthur Road) have been completed. These are in fact highly congested roads. Out of the 1004 roads, we have completed 30 per cent of the work,” he said.

Names of new contractors