Mumbai: BJP MLA Ameet Satam’s ‘abusive’ audio clip goes viral

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) legislator Ameet Satam is reported to have threatened officials of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This audio clip has gone viral on social media from Thursday.

In the audio clip, Satam is heard abusing and threatening BMC officials of Andheri (west) ward for not receiving his calls. Satam promptly called it a ‘doctored tape.’ A representative of the BMC union for engineers said, “It is unacceptable to behave with a public representative in such a manner.”

Satam over the audio clip remarked, “There are allegations against me of Rs 50,000 crores in the building proposal department of BMC in the state assembly. Investigations are going on as instructed by Lokayukt.