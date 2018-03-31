Mumbai: BJP MLA alleges audio clips doctored, seeks action
Mumbai: Ameet Satam, an MLA from Andheri, has written a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar to take action against an alleged doctored audio clip being circulated on WhatsApp regarding a telephonic conversation with a BMC engineer.
Also Read: Mumbai: BJP MLA Ameet Satam’s ‘abusive’ audio clip goes viral
As per the letter, “A doctored audio clip is being circulated on social media allegedly of my telephonic conversation with BMC junior engineer Rathod. The voice in the first few seconds of the clip is mine while the abuses are not mine. The clip has been doctored to present a situation that I am abusing assistant engineer Pawar for not answering my calls. I have shared cordial relations with him and hence there is no need to do so.” The letter further alleged, “The origin of the audio clip can be traced to a WhatsApp group of BMC officers. It is very clear that some BMC officers who may be caught on wrong foot in scams exposed by me are trying to malign me. I would like to request you to investigate the matter and bring out the facts.”
JUST ARRIVED
- Mumbai: BJP MLA alleges audio clips doctored, seeks action
- Bhopal: Experts, researchers discuss CST technologies, its viability
- Mumbai: School kids pressing emergency switch halt Kandivali railway station’s escalators
- Reliance Jio announces 12-month extension of benefits to Prime members
- Bhopal: MP raises retirement age for govt staff to 62 yrs
EDITOR’S PICK
Meeting between Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping an exercise in geopolitics
The landmark ‘secret’ meeting between North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this week in Beijing…
Democratic spirit hit as institutions are mauled
Recent signals from Indian polity are disconcerting for the country’s governance and for the credibility of key institutions. The budget…
Equality of pay, lingo and recognition
India has had a female prime minister, Indira Gandhi, and quite a few women politicians, but ask a kid to…
Taking care of the human cargo
The Don Pacifico affair is history’s best-known instance of a government flexing its muscles to protect its citizens abroad. It…
Mamata Banerjee nursing prime ministerial ambitions
The Opposition’s search for unity and a leader to challenge the BJP seems to be proceeding in a rather fitful…