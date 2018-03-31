Mumbai: BJP MLA alleges audio clips doctored, seeks action

Mumbai: Ameet Satam, an MLA from Andheri, has written a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar to take action against an alleged doctored audio clip being circulated on WhatsApp regarding a telephonic conversation with a BMC engineer.

As per the letter, “A doctored audio clip is being circulated on social media allegedly of my telephonic conversation with BMC junior engineer Rathod. The voice in the first few seconds of the clip is mine while the abuses are not mine. The clip has been doctored to present a situation that I am abusing assistant engineer Pawar for not answering my calls. I have shared cordial relations with him and hence there is no need to do so.” The letter further alleged, “The origin of the audio clip can be traced to a WhatsApp group of BMC officers. It is very clear that some BMC officers who may be caught on wrong foot in scams exposed by me are trying to malign me. I would like to request you to investigate the matter and bring out the facts.”